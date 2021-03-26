Edo civil servants to resume regular hours Monday

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Edo state government on Friday directed all civil servant in the state to resume regular work hours next Monday.

The state deputy governor and Chairman of the COVID-19 Technical Committee Philip Shaibu gave the directive at a news conference in Benin.

Shaibu said that the directive “is with strict observance to all COVID-19 protocols taking effect from March 29”.

Shaibu also disclosed that about 16, 328 persons had so far been vaccinated in the first eight days of the vaccine rollout in the state.

He further revealed that the curfew earlier imposed was now reviewed to span from 12 midnight to 5 a.m. daily as against the former 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The deputy governor noted that the state had recorded a remarkable success in the management of the pandemic, adding that indicators have improved.

“For example, the case positivity rate has drastically dropped from more than 23.1 per cent to one per cent.

“Fatality rate has been relatively stable and active cases have continued to reduce and now stand at 37.

“Our hospitals and isolation facilities are almost empty. We are witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 recoveries,’’ he said.

According to him, following reports by the state COVID-19 taskforce and in line with these positive indicators, the state decides to review the measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“Since December 2020, we have had to confront the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a government committed to ensuring the health and safety of our people, we deployed coordinated strategies against the pandemic.

“We put in strict guidelines, including a curfew and other measures.

“Mobile courts were also set up and extensive sensitisation was embarked on,” he said.

The deputy governor said that the state had recorded impressive compliance and commended everyone for their role in ensuring that the protocols were strictly adhered to.

Shaibu also commended the religious leaders and people of Edo for their support, urging the public to avail themselves of the opportunity of getting vaccinated.

