Eagles’ trip to Benin on water testimony of investment on waterways – LAGFERRY MD

Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun on Friday said Super Eagles’ trip to Benin Republic on water is a testimony of the huge investment of the state government on waterways.

The Super Eagles depart for Benin Republic on Friday on waterways.

The state government commuted the team to the Republic of Benin for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Squirrels slated for Saturday, 27th March, 2021, through the waterways.

Speaking during their boarding of the Eagles at the Five Cowries Terminal, Falomo-Ikoyi, on Friday, the Managing Director, LAGFERRY, Balogun expressed delight that the team was being conveyed through the waterways.

He said it is a testimony to the huge investment made by the present administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make water transportation desirable and a viable alternative to road.

“It is a good one for our brand and a good one for Lagos state. We are excited to take Super Eagles for their international match in far away Benin Republic; this is the first time it’s going to happen that they are going by water and we are glad to be part of history,” he said.

Balogun explained that Lagos State is trying all its best to boost water transportation and promote tourism, saying the eyes of all Nigerians and the world are here showing them the potentials of water transportation and water tourism in Lagos State.

“Mr. Governor, since inception has shown much passion to developing the water transportation system in Lagos State. As a mega city we can not afford to travel on the road alone.

“We have to seek other ways of diversifying the mode of transportation and waterway is readily available and a huge investment is being made by the present administration and that is what we are demonstrating to the Super Eagles, to Nigeria and to the entire world today,” he said.

He assured that adequate security had been put in place to ensure a safe journey, faster and reliable.

Balogun disclosed further that the choice of LAGFERRY is predicated on its state of the art boats that are fully equipped with modern technology like free wifi, onboard entertainment and ts enviable safety records.

“All our passengers are insured and we adhere strictly to all safety regulations of compulsory wearing of life jackets by all passengers before boarding and operating within the stipulated time, among other things,” he stated