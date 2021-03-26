COVID-19: Kaduna vaccinates 51,447 persons

The Kaduna State Ministry for Health has said that 51,447 persons have so far received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni disclosed on Friday in Kaduna.

She said 71 per cent of health workers have so far been vaccinated as at March 25, while 54 per cent of the target population for phase 1 have received the vaccine.

The state government had confirmed it received 180,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health workers, essential staff and those covered in Phase 1.

The state government had announced plans to secure one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for its residents.

In February, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a medical delivery firm, Zipline, to use drone for the distribution of the vaccine across the state.