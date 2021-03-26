China retaliates, sanctions 9 UK lawmakers, entities

China on Friday announced sanctions on relevant British individuals and entities.

According to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the United Kingdom (UK) imposed unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entity, citing the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang.

“This move, based on nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, and severely undermines China-UK relations,’’ the statement said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has summoned the British Ambassador to China to lodge solemn representations, expressing firm opposition and strong condemnation.

The Chinese side decides to sanction the following nine individuals and four entities on the UK side that maliciously spread lies and disinformation.

They are as follow: Tom Tugendhat, Iain Duncan Smith, Neil O’Brien, David Alton, Tim Loughton, Nusrat Ghani, Helena Kennedy, Geoffrey Nice, Joanne Nicola Smith Finley, China Research Group, Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, Uyghur Tribunal, and Essex Court Chambers.

“As of today, the individuals concerned and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China.

“Their property in China will be frozen, and Chinese citizens and institutions will be prohibited from doing business with them. China reserves the right to take further measures,’’ said the statement.

China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warned the UK side not to go further down the wrong path.

He said that China would resolutely make further reactions, said the statement.