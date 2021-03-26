Buhari sends message to Ojudu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, on his 60th birthday, March 27, 2021.

He congratulated the renowned journalist for his strong sense of patriotism, loyalty and sacrifices in moving the nation forward.

Buhari, in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, joined members of All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors in celebrating with Sen. Ojudu, whose antecedents as a journalist continue to inspire, using his prowess and skills to fight for democracy and good governance for many years.

Buhari believed the renowned journalist’s courage and forthrightness saw his transition into politics in 2010, and his contributions to the legislature and the executive have been most outstanding as he brings his wealth of experience and network to support the country.

The President affirmed that the senator’s bottom-up approach to issues and strong relationship with the grassroots always make a difference in his contributions to national issues.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will bless Sen. Ojudu with longer life and good health.

Born on 27 March, 1961 Ojudu is a Nigerian journalist who was elected Senator for the Ekiti Central constituency of Ekiti State, Nigeria, in the April 2011 national elections. He ran on the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) platform.

In 1987, Ojudu started writing for African Concord magazine, initially as a Staff Writer and moving up to become Assistant Editor.

The job involved extensive travel in Nigeria and to other African countries. In 1992 he resigned in protest at a request by M.K.O. Abiola, the publisher, to apologise to President Ibrahim Babangida over an article critical of the military regime.

In 1993 Ojudu and other former workers from African Concord established The News magazine, with Ojudu as its first Managing Editor.