Akiolu: My experience after taking AstraZeneca Vaccine

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has said he felt no side effect after taking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

He urged all Lagosians to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccination opportunity provided by the State government across 88 healthcare centres in Lagos.

Speaking after receiving the Astrazeneca vaccine, Akiolu told residents to disregard the false information about the vaccine, emphasising that the process was necessary to prevent a further spread of the deadly disease.

“I have taken the vaccine. I feel very good and there are no side effects. You can all see that I am hale and hearty.

“I encourage all our market leaders, community development associations and other elders to encourage their people to visit the vaccination centres,” Akiolu said.

The Royal Father advised that all those already vaccinated not let down their guard, but continue to observe the COVID-19 guidelines by wearing face masks, observing physical distancing, washing their hands with soap and running water as well as using hand sanitisers.

Akiolu envisaged that with the vaccination and observance of the COVID-19 protocols, the state and nation would continually witness a rapid decline of the disease.