AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles arrive Benin Republic

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Super Eagles have arrived at Porto Novo, Benin Republic on Friday after they departed Nigeria by boat for their AFCON qualifying match on Saturday.

The team was received by Nigeria’s ambassador to Benin Republic, Olawale Awe, and other mission staff who led them to Cotonou. They were lodged at Golden Tulip Hotel.

A statement by the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that the Super Eagles would ride by bus to Porto Novo on Saturday morning and return to the Golden Tulip after their clash with the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

Rédouane Jiyed, a 42 –year old who became an international referee in 2009 and currently one of the highest-rated referees in Africa has been appointed to officiate the game.

He will be assisted by Lahsen Azgaou (assistant referee 1), Mostafa Akarkad (assistant referee 2), and Samir Guezzaz (fourth official) – all Moroccans.

The match commissioner is Yameogo David and Ghanaian Julius Ben Emunah is the security officer.

The match kicks off at 5 pm.