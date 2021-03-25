U.S. Embassy warns Nigerians against fake U.S. work visas

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria on Thursday warned Nigerians not to fall victims of a fake U.S. work visas said to be for people aged 40 to 55.

The embassy in a tweet said:

“Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.

“It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!”

The embassy in another tweet urged Nigerians who need information on the genuineness of visas to contact official U.S. sources:

“If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: https://travel.state.gov, https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and https://ustraveldocs.com/ng.

The fake press release claimed to be from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

It said that those eligible for the work visa are health workers, engineers, marine workers, accountants, etc.

It read: “President Joe Biden, the 46th US. President has signed an Executive Order that interested citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who measure in some special professions are eligible for American Work E-Visa and Residence Permit. This was communicated to the Nigeria US Department of immigration.

“Applicants and children who have been vaccinated must make a pre-visa vaccination deposit of $150 per person which is required as a condition for visa approval.”

“Applicants are also required to make a deposit of $250 for English proficiency test”.