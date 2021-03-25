Two brothers sentenced to death for robbery in Ondo

Two brothers, Isaac Sunday and Isaac Lucky have been sentenced to death for robbery by the Ondo State High Court.

They were sentenced to death on Thursday. Also sentenced with them was an accomplice, Ovie Nana Friday. They will die by hanging.

Their judgement came seven years after they conspired to steal a mobile phone, cash and other valuables in the state.

Justice Yemi Fasanmi who convicted the trio after a trial that spanned about six years, said they were guilty of all charges against them.

Sunday and Friday, both farmers and Ovie, an Okada rider, armed with dangerous weapons, including a gun on the 11th December 2013, had allegedly robbed many residents of Bolorunduro, Ondo and dispossessed them of properties, including a motorcycle.

The accused after their arrest in 2014 were first arraigned by the state on a five-count charge to include conspiracy and serial robberies.

The charges were however amended to six by the leave of the Court vide the amendment information in April, 2019.

The offences for which they were docked are contrary to and punishable under the criminal laws of the state and Robbery and Firearms laws of the Federation.

The prosecution led by Chief Legal Officer in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, Olusegun Akeredolu called four witnesses and tendered confessional statements of the accused which were admitted after trial within trial.

The defendants represented by Mr. Samson Iluyemi gave evidence for themselves but tendered no exhibit.

Justice Fasanmi, in his judgement, said he was convinced that the prosecution has proven its case beyond all doubts and sentenced the two brothers and their accomplice to death by hanging.