Tinubu to chair Arewa House lecture on Saturday

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress will on Saturday chair the 11th edition of the Annual Arewa House lecture in Kaduna.

This was made known today in a statement by Tinubu’s Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman.

The Arewa House Lecture Series is organised every year in honour of one of the post-colonial leaders of Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna of Sokoto.

The occasion provides a forum for prominent elder statesmen and other distinguished Nigerians to address issues of national importance.

This year’s lecture has the theme theme: “Reduction of the Cost of Governance for Inclusive Growth and Youth Development in Northern Nigeria in a Post-COVID-19 era.”

According to Rahman, Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, will deliver the lecture.

The Director of the Centre, Dr Shu’aibu Shehu Aliyu, said: “On behalf of the board and management of the Arewa House-Centre for Historical Documentation and Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna, we have the privilege and honour to invite Tinubu to serve as Chairman at the Eleventh Arewa House Annual Memorial Lecture Series.”