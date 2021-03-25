Teacher bolts with N2m WAEC enrollment fee in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A yet-to-be-named private school teacher in Edo State has allegedly bolted with N2 million meant for enrollment of students for the West African Examination Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE).

The the incident allegedly occurred at Gilgal Private School, Iguobazuwa, Ovia South-west local government area of the state.

It was gathered that due to the lack of presence of commercial bank in the local government area, the money was handed over to the teacher who is now on the run, for safe keeping.

The teacher’s disappearance led to one of the parents raising the alarm, which led to the arrest of the Proprietor of the school by police operatives of Iguobazuwa division.

A resident of Iguobazuwa who identified himself as Imona, described the incident as “embarrassing.”

He called for a thorough investigation into the crime.

The Spokesman of the Nigerian Police, Edo State Command, SP Bello Kotongs, promised to obtain brief from the Divisional Police officer (DPO) in the area for details.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Stella Imasuen, also denied knowledge of the incident.