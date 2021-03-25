Speak up against killer herdsmen now: Bishop Wale Oke tells Buhari

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence over Nigeria’s security challenge “is too loud and very disturbing.”

Oke, who recently emerged as the president of the association, said Buhari’s quiet approach was giving Nigerians the impression that he was in support of criminal herdsmen and bandits terrorizing the people.

The Punch reported that the bishop said this on Wednesday in Ibadan while receiving the Lagos, Ogun and Osun states chapters of the PFN who came to congratulate him.

“The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the degenerating security situation in Nigeria is too loud and this is very disturbing.

“Seriously, President Buhari’s silence is deafening and it’s giving room for speculations and gossips that suggest the government has a hand in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others.

“He (Buhari) should rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachment by doing the needful to make the nation safer for every Nigerian,” Oke said.