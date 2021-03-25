Senators mourn Bode Olowoporoku

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Southern Senators Forum (SSF) has mourned the passing of Second Republic Minister, Senator Bode Olowoporoku from Ekiti State.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Chairman of the Forum, in a condolence message described the late senator as a nationalist, statesman, and politician of note, who believed in the unity of the country during his lifetime.

The senators also commiserated with the people of Ekiti State over the demise of the former member of the Senate.

Opeyemi said the people of the Senate won’t forget the exemplary contributions of Senator Olowoporoku to the development of the nation and the Ekiti South Senatorial district.

Senator Olowoporoku reportedly, passed on in Ilawe Ekiti, his home town on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The politician represented Ekiti South Senatorial District between 2003 and 2007 as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He was Minister of State for Science and Technology between 1979 and 1981.

He was believed to have played an active role in the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.