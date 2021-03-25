Photos: Buhari receives Letters of Credence from 6 new envoys

President Muhammadu Buhari during the presentation of the letter of Credence from Ambassador of South Korea, Solvak, Australia, Guinea Bissua, The Gambia and Bangladesh, held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, March 25, 2021, received letters of Credence from Ambassadors of South Korea, Slovak, Australia, Guinea Bissau, The Gambia and Bangladesh at the State House, Abuja.
See photos below.
President Muhammadu Buhari receives The New Australia Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E John Gerard Donnelly during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
Military Parade: The New Australia Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E John Gerard Donnelly during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
The New High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E Jaao Ribeiro Butiam during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 25 2021
MILITARY PARADE The New Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E Md Masudur Rahman during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
Military parade: The New Gambia High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E Mohamadou Musa Njie during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari receives The New Gambia High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E Mohamadou Musa Njie during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and NSA Maj Gen Babagana Mongonu Rtd during the presentation of the letter of Credence from Ambassador of South Korea, Solvak, Australia, Guinea Bissua, The Gambia and Bangladesh, held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
Cross Section of the New four Ambassadors with their Spouses and two High Commissioners and spouse during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari receives The New Slovak Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E TOMAS FELIX during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
MILITARY PARADE; The New Slovak Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E TOMAS FELIX during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari receoves The New South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E KIM YOUNG CHAE during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
The new South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E KIM YOUNG CHAE during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25TH 2021
AT THE MILITARY PARADE: The new South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E KIM YOUNG CHAE during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES LETTERS OF CREDENCE 4 THE GAMBIA HC 0AB. President Muhammadu Buhari receives The New Gambia High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E Mohamadou Musa Njie during the presentation of the letter of Credence held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.MARCH 25 2021
