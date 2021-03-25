Parents of Leah Sharibu to Buhari: Shame on you

By Abankula

The parents of Leah Sharibu, the teenage girl abducted by Boko Haram from Dapchi school in February 2018, have described as shameful, President Buhari’s inability to negotiate her release.

The parents spoke amid reports that Leah had delivered a second child in captivity.

In a statement issued on their behalf by Dr Gloria Puldu, the parents urged the Nigerian leader to accept the American offer of assistance to secure Leah’s release.

The statement read: “Morning of March 23 was another very difficult day as we woke up to the very sad and heartbreaking rumours that Leah Sharibu, who is still in captivity for three years, has given birth to a second baby in captivity.

“It is a very big shame on General Buhari and his entire government. He has abandoned this young child in captivity.

”Two weeks ago, Nathan and Rebecca called on him to use the current negotiators his government is using, who have successfully negotiated and secured the release of most if not all 300 Muslim Kankara boys from Katsina in December 2020 just six days after their abduction.

“In February 2021 they also negotiated and secured the release of about 27 schoolboys from Kagara in Niger State and 317 schoolgirls from Jangebe in Zamfara who all regained their freedom within few days of their abduction.

“Nigeria has woefully failed Leah Sharibu, what a very big shame. Nations all across the world value their citizens and will go to any length to rescue their adult citizens let alone their children, yet the Buhari administration has abandoned Leah Sharibu the lone Christian girl for over three years in captivity.

“This same administration has abandoned the remaining 112 Chibok girls for almost seven years.

“Nigerians recently saw how the American government came to rescue one of its citizens who was abducted in Niger Republic but transported into Nigeria (another sovereign state).

“Yet Leah, a minor, has been abandoned and forgotten by her government. We know that the American government has recently offered to assist Nigeria in its fight against insecurity if the Nigerian government requests its assistance.

“Leah’s parents are calling on General Buhari to please accept the American offer of assistance to secure the release of their daughter, especially if his current successful negotiators are not able to secure her release as they did with the recent school abductions”.

Leah Sharibu and 109 schoolgirls aged 11–19 years old were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorist group from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) on 19 February 2018.

Five of the girls died as the abductors herded them away.

On 21 March, 104 of the girls were released after the payment of ransom.

However, the abductors held on to Leah Sharibu, a Christian, who refused to renounce her faith.

She had since been forcefully married to one of the Boko Haram chiefs and given birth to two children, according to reports.

Dapchi is located in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government area of Yobe State, northeast part of Nigeria.