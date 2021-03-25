Ogun judicial panel strikes out petition against DPO Andrew Akinseye

Yusuf Muhammed

The Ogun State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on matters of police abuse and brutality has struck out the petition by one Tobi Adepoju against Ajuwon Divisional Police Officer DPO Mr. Andrew Akinseye.

In the petition which was made available to our reporter, Tobi Adepoju confirmed that he took part in the planning and execution of the #End Sars protest which later turned violent.

However, the police accused Tobi of leading a protest with the intent to cause trouble.

The DPO told the panel that Tobi Adepoju and eight others were arrested when they started throwing stones and bottles at the police station since they could not get access to go and burn the station as it was their original plan because he has already used his men to barricade the road.

Briefing the panel further, the DPO said few hours after Tobi Adepoju and others were arrested, the son of a renowned musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti in the person of Femi Kuti came to plead on their behalf and they were released with their vehicles and public address system.

The case was initially scheduled to come up for hearing on the 11th February 2021, the DPO was present but Tobi Adepoju refused to come and defend his petition.

The case was thereafter adjourned to 18th March 2021.

At the resumed hearing on the 18th March 2021, Tobi Adepoju was absent and the case was subsequently struck out.