OAU staff hangs himself after sending suicide note to family

A staff of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, named Fisayo Oyeniyi, has killed himself at his residence after sending a suicide text to his mother, wife, and children.

It was gathered that Oyeniyi was one of the armed guards in the security department in the institution.

The public relation officer of OAU, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, while confirming the incident said the deceased left his working place for his house around Kanmi Bus Stop, at Ifewara road, Ile-Ife to commit suicide.

Oyeniyi sent text messages to his mother, wife, and his two children informing them that he was not interested in living again.

According to The Nations who quoted a source in the area named Tolani, said, “the incident happened around noon. I saw people rushing to his apartment to get to see for themselves to be sure of what Mr. Oyeniyi has done to himself.

“We saw where he hung himself, dangling on the rope inside. He has been buried. This is so sad.”

Another source said, he committed suicide after two hours that he sent the suicide text to his family.

The spokesperson of Nigeria Police, Osun state, Yemisi Opalola, said the matter was yet to be reported to the police.