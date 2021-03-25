NSCDC boss warns personnel against accidental discharge

Mr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has cautioned officers against indiscriminate use of firearms and civil engagement.

Audi warned, in a statement by the Corps’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Shola Odumosu, on Thursday in Abuja, that accidental discharge was unacceptable under his watch.

The CG issued the warning when he read the riot act to his officers and men on operational tactics and use of firearms in special operations or civil engagements.

He said the caution was to enable officers and men of the Corps brace up, uphold and preserve the integrity of the service.

He said his administration would not tolerate acts of indiscriminate use of firearms, adding that he abhorred indiscipline among officers and men of the Corps.

Audi directed a mop-up of arms in all units and departments across all formations, and that the arms should be safely returned to the central armoury of the Corps.

He further warned that no personnel must either be given arms or drafted for any assignment without tendering his or her arms training certificate as proof of competence.

According to him, “the days of accidental discharge are over and this administration will not tolerate it under any guise.

“There is a need to observe the rules of engagement in all our operations and by consciously realigning our thoughts, actions and mandates with the current realities; we will be able to completely rule out accidental discharge.

“We will also make sure that proper screening and evaluation of all arms-bearing personnel are conducted to determine their mental health status before entrusting arms and ammunitions to them.”

Audi warned that breach of his directives would attract necessary sanctions and appropriate punishment to any erring personnel.

He further threatened to sanction personnel who compromised standards by involving in arms racketeering, accidental discharge or misuse of firearms.

He reiterated his commitment to training the Arms Squad unit of the corps to attain its full potential to strategically reposition the unit for the tasks ahead.

“Plans are ongoing to set up a special committee to organise and conduct comprehensive forensic, psychological and behavioural test for all arms-bearing personnel to determine those who are fit to carry firearms.

“Separate them from drug addicts and drunkards who may bring disrepute to the service by their actions and inordinate ambitions,” he said.

The NSCDC boss further charged his officers and men to strive towards striking a balance between discipline, good ethical standard and enviable professional conducts at all time.

He charged them to remain upright and project the Corps as a model organisation in service delivery and preservation of the sanctity of life and property of Nigerians.

He affirmed that his appointment as the CG at a period of national insecurity was for him to provide credible leadership to reclaim the glory of the service and reposition it for excellent service delivery.

“The government has absolute trust in the Corps and expectation is high to deliver on the mandates and progress in the fight against insecurity to justify the existence of the Corps,” he said.