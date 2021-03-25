Northern youths honour Lawan’s aide with leadership award

Northern Youths under the auspices of Northern Youth Advocates for Good Governance (NYAGG), on Thursday, honoured the Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo, with a leadership award.

The group’s Director of Programmes, Sani Mamman, who led a delegation of northern youths to the National Assembly for the award presentation ceremony, extolled Tabiowo’s leadership qualities and described him as one who has displayed a rare commitment to the service of humanity in his quest for national development.

He said: “As keen observers of your impeccable records, your visionary leadership acumen and characteristics are rarely found lately. Permit me to chronicle the following areas whereas, a 5-star General you have displayed rare commitment to the course of the common man, which makes a gathering of this magnitude unavoidable.

“You have proven yourself to be a seasoned Journalist and philanthropist per excellence to mention but a few. We became convinced that we would be failing posterity from not identifying with a colossus like you as you are first among equals.

“You are a man of many parts, a professional with unparalleled virtues, a goal getter, a leader with style and candour. Most people testify to your professional competence, career achievement and ability to succeed where many have failed.

“But what has made your name a signature of success is certainly not more than these, your uprightness, desire to always uphold the global standard, ability to lead by example and your patriotic spirit that has made you a successful leadership expert.

“Knowledge can only give a man power, but it is the attitude displayed by man in the application of knowledge that makes him command the respect of his peers. Many professionals in Nigeria’s public/private service can be said to have one of both, but one of the few professionals in Nigeria today who has both knowledge and attitude is Mr. Ezrel Tabiowo.

“Your untiring leadership qualities and good disposition will continue to bring local and international honour to us. Today, youths are following your footpaths so as to overcome the fall of academic standard in order to compete and excel in the global system where knowledge is prized.

“You have also brought to your current position dignity, honesty, competence, distinction and leadership fairness. We honour you today because you are a great man of purpose, vision, integrity, a great leader and a blessing to many generations.

“Indeed, Nigerian youths and students are saying thank you, this is a wake-up call for you to know that we are keenly watching every genuine commitment aimed at emancipating the masses.

“Based on the foregoing, we find your unparalleled passion and commitment for the general development of Nigeria highly complementary to topical issues.

“You deserve more eloquent words to qualify your person and quantify your worth because you have won a space in our hall of fame.

“Finally, I have the rare honour and privilege on behalf of over 20.3 million Northern Youth Advocates for Good Governance (NYAGG) to pronounce your confirmation with the Distinguished Platinum Leadership Award “Icon of Societal Transformation and Pillar of Support” in due recognition of your selfless service to humanity.

“Northern Youths, Students and the Nation are saying, thank you.”

Responding, Tabiowo thanked the northern youths for the decision to honour him with the leadership award.

He charged youths across the country to resist and shun all attempts at being used to champion divisive ethnic agenda while urging them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria by promoting peace and unity in the country.

He maintained that doing so remains the only way to foster national cohesion and ensure prosperity for all.

“As Nigerian youths, we have an obligation to sustain unity and peace, and this entails shunning every attempt by elements seeking to tear us apart along ethnic and religious lines.

“We are bound by duty to be patriotic ambassadors of Nigeria anywhere we find ourselves, for doing so remains the surest way to preserve national cohesion and guarantee prosperity for all citizens”, he said.