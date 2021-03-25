NIJ appoints Kalesanwo first female registrar

By Augusta Uchediunor/Lagos

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) Lagos, has appointed Mrs Patricia Kalesanwo as its Registrar.

She is the first female registrar of the premier monotechnic institution since its establishment in 1971.

Gbenga Adefaye, the acting provost of the institute said that the Segun Osoba-led Governing Council of the NIJ, made the appointment at its Council Meeting of March 17.

Kalesanwo attended University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

She also holds a Masters Degree in Adult Education (Communication Arts) from the University of Ibadan.

She was the Students Affairs Officer of the institute for over a decade.

Kalesanwo worked at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) before joining the NIJ.

She is married and has children.