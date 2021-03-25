Nigerian Idol, The Voice Nigeria to premiere this weekend

This weekend, we get to see the judges on the Nigerian Idol in action.

If you’ve been on social media these past two weeks, chances are you’ve seen one or two audition clips from the show that have either made you laugh out loud or go, “wow!”.

And going by what we’ve seen so far, we already know we’re in for a very entertaining ride when the main show starts Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Popstar, Seyi Shay; music entrepreneur, Obi Asika and internationally acclaimed DJ, DJ Sose will be bringing their collective expertise and knowledge of music and the music industry to guide the contestants on the sixth season of the Nigerian Idol.

They will also be sifting through 3600 entries to see who will make it to the final 11 and battle to become the next Nigerian singing sensation.

Award-winning TV Host, IK Osakioduwa also joins the franchise as the host of the show.

Nigerian Idol is, however, not the only platform serving music content this weekend.

The Voice Nigeria is also back, and you get to follow contestants from the blind auditions until the live performances as a host of Nigeria’s finest, Darey, Falz, Yemi Alade and Waje, decide on who has ‘The Voice’.

Weekend nights for the next couple of months will be exciting. MultiChoice is keeping true to its promise of delivering world-class entertainment! So, get your chairs and score sheets ready as you prepare to predict Nigeria’s next superstars and follow their journey.

The Voice Nigeria will premiere Saturday, March 27 on AM Showcase (DStv 151), AM Urban (DStv 153), and AM Family (DStv 154, GOtv 2) at 8 pm, while Nigerian Idol main show starts Sunday, March 28 also on AM Showcase (DStv 151), AM Urban (DStv 153), and AM Family (DStv 154, GOtv 2) at 7 pm.