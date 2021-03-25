MultiChoice reveals how to get early audition for BBNaija

MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed a new format for auditioning participants of this year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show.

The organisers of the popular show have allowed customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms the opportunity to be among the first to audition for the upcoming sixth season of the show.

The BBNaija Season Six return excites potential housemates with a grand prize of N90 million, a N5 million increase from the fifth edition.

BBNaija hopefuls 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport will get an early audition when they pay on these select bouquet options: DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package, GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

To qualify for entry, they are required to send an email to AfricaMagicEvents@ng.multichoice.com with their name and smartcard or IUC number to receive a unique website link to fill out the registration form and complete the audition process.

The #BBNaijaEarlyAccess online auditions will also require interested participants to make a two-minute video stating why they should be picked as Housemate this season.