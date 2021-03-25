Makinde visits Akinyele Market, calls for harmony among traders

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, pledged to upgrade the infrastructural facilities and social amenities, such as roads and solar lights, in Akinyele Market in order to make the market conducive and habitable for traders.

The governor stated this while speaking with traders at the market, calling on them to ensure that there is harmony among different ethnic groups earning their living in the place.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor added that the government is desirous of having as many people as possible making their living legitimately in the state, as, according to him, their activities will also contribute to the state’s economy.

He said: “When the incident at Sasa happened, I was convinced that it was the handiwork of people that do not mean good for this country. We want as many people that can make a living in Oyo State to come here. It does not matter where you are from.

“What I want to say is that this is a market, which has contributed to the economy of Oyo State. Now, the government will come here and fix your infrastructure. We will organise the market very well and ensure that there is harmony between everybody that is earning their living here.”

Governor Makinde explained that he will meet with the leadership of the market on how to organize the market, saying that those trading on the express road should desist from doing so in order to avoid loss of lives.

“I will meet with the leadership of the market and we will ensure that this place is organized. Truth is, we don’t want any loss of lives. This is why we will clear the express road, clean all of these places and they will make ways for you.

“But please, we don’t want people to trade on the expressway, we want them to come in.

“We will get the local government to come here and upgrade your facilities. They will fix the road coming in here, they will put solar light so that people can stay here. But please and please, do ensure that there is ethnic harmony in this place,” the governor added.

He equally admonished the traders to go about their lawful business without hindrance and to obey their leaders in the market.

He said: “We are all together and you should go about your business without hindrance. Obey your leaders, obey the laws that will be put in place in this market and you won’t have any problem with anybody, not even with the government.”