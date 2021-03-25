Lord Ivan shares tips every aspiring musician must know

No matter the performer or genre, there are a few universal rules a musician should adhere to while on stage. After all, the goal is the same: to deliver what your fans want. Lord Ivan has some brilliant tips to help performers give their fans a memorable experience.

When it comes to music, it is not about the money but about the labor of love. Lord Ivan started mixing beats as a young teenager and drew inspiration from the house parties of Switzerland. Lord Ivan’s compositions eventually caught the ear of his rapper friends, and he began to produce beats for them.

While in college, Lord Ivan was able to freestyle with musicians at parties and spend time with them. He became more seriously involved with music as his skill level increased, leading up to his largest performance: opening for Grammy winner Nelly in front of a sold-out crowd. Major figures in the industry took note of this, and now Ivan’s tracks are being played at the world’s most famous nightclubs.

This artist is exactly that. Music is not about financial gain for him. It is about the priceless experience of people from all walks of life gathering to dance and share a moment together. Lord Ivan truly loves being a source of these moments. Here, he offers excellent advice on how to do this and how to do it well.

First – have fun. Musicians have amazing jobs; let the crowd see the joy and share in it. Next – understand that music is powerful. When you are performing, your audience is under your spell. Do not abuse this power; share it. Another thing to remember is – music is inspirational. Your audience could very well be aspiring musicians, so inspire them. Finally, know that – music conveys feelings. When you perform, it cannot be bland and flat. You must put every bit of yourself into your music.

The world of hip-hop is renowned for producing a wealth of diverse, dynamic, and colorful characters, but even in a culture where flamboyance, flair, and flavor are commonplace, Lord Ivan stands out like a rare, eye-catching crown jewel.

Lord Ivan’s first love is, and always will be music. After experimenting with house music in his early days, Lord Ivan was naturally drawn to the world of hip-hop, where he attracted something of a cult following with his singles ‘Pull Up’ and ‘Chips’.

Keen to build on this momentum, Lord Ivan recently released his single – “Candy Paint”, and it is everything you would expect from the man they call the ‘last of the international playboys’.

Lord Ivan explains, “Candy Paint” is like all the best things in life, sweet. It’s scorching, seductive, and sensual, and it’s a banging track to play in the clubs. In fact, on the occasions when the DJ has spun this particular tune, it has gone down a storm and got all the sexy people up to dance.”

Even upon a casual first listen, it’s easy to hear that the production on ‘Candy Paint’ is exquisite and boasts the trademark dope beats and laid-back, sun-soaked vibe that Lord Ivan’s fans have come to expect.

Lord Ivan added, “If I want my music to do anything, it’s to get people up and to dance and having fun. Music should bring people together and make them forget their worries. I’ve been fortunate enough to travel the globe and have enjoyed the experience of many different people and cultures. Yet, the one thing they all have in common is their desire to get together and dance. I hope my new single ‘Candy Paint’ can get people moving and sharing as many positive vibes as possible because the world needs it now more than ever.”