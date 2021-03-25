Lagos to reward teachers with 13 vehicles, consolation prizes

The Lagos State Government is set to reward public school teachers with 13 vehicles at the State’s Merit Award.

The annual Education Merit Awards, an initiative of the government is aimed at rewarding, motivating and appreciating the efforts of outstanding school teachers across the State.

The 13 teachers to be honoured were among 23 semi finalists selected from over 3,000 applications who applied for the State’s Merit Award selection process captured under the State’s B.O.S Education Transformation Plan 2020.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, at a news conference on Thursday in Ikeja, Lagos described the effort as an initiative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, informed by the need to honour the contributions of teachers in grooming characters in the society.

She disclosed that while 13 of the 23 semi finalists would be awarded with cars, others would be honoured with consolation prizes.

Adefisayo said the effort was borne out of the importance of giving teachers a sense of worth and encourage them to commit more to the profession.

According to her, the selection of the awardees followed very stringent processes of applicants who were public school teachers and screened by seasoned educationists, without interference from the State’s Ministry of Education under which the programme is placed.

She stated that the price award ceremony which is slated for Tuesday, 30 March would encourage upcoming generation to take pride in teaching profession for a career.

In her words, “The contributions of teachers and school administrators to the development of a nation cannot be over-emphasissed as the teaching profession is such a unique one because it involves dedication and strong efforts in managing development of children from diverse backgrounds to meet acceptable standards”.

Chairman, Nomination Committee and the Chairman, Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN), Mrs. Lai Koiki, said records of experience during the screening processes revealed that contrary to popular sentiment against public school teachers, it was discovered that there were capable and competent professionals in public schools.

She added that the over 3,000 applicants were screened through online processes till the stage that led to the selection of the 23 semi finalists who appeared for physical interviews.

“The best of the best that applied would be awarded with 13 cars,” she said, disclosing that all the 23 semi finalists would be enrolled for a retreat in five star hotels to enjoy all the luxuries while they would be trained to encourage them with the sense of dignity.

Koiki commended the teachers in Lagos State Public Schools and implored many others to participate in the screening process in the coming year, adding that this Merit Award Programme by the State Government would continue to raise the prestige of the teaching profession.