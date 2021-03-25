Kano Hisbah invades Bayero varsity hostels, arrests students

Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Command have invaded some off-campus hostels of the Bayero University in Kano, arresting students of the opposite sex found in the same room.

Reports have it that the incident happened on Wednesday night at Danbare, a small community directly opposite the university’s gate.

It was gathered that the Islamic police broke into the students’ rooms and forcefully took them to their office.

A source who spoke to SaharaReporters said the operation by the state religious body sparked off tension in the neighbourhood as other students kept vigil all through the night out of fear of the unknown.

The Hisbah group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North despite condemnation from Nigerians.

Hisbah was established to enforce Sharia law in some states in the region, recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and tricycle riders from adorning their vehicles with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

The security outfit recently made headlines for shaving stylish haircuts of young men in Kano and arresting people for improper dressing.

They are also notorious for destroying truckloads of alcoholic drinks.