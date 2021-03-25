Iya Awero, septuagenarian who shaped Nollywood industry

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The name Iya Awero rings a bell in the Nigerian Nollywood industry, especially in the Yoruba genre, having taken part in scores of movies.

Her real name, Lanre Adesina Hassan, was born on October 3, 1950.

During her time, the Nollywood industry was not as prosperous as we have it today, but then, the movies had good plots.

Despite playing several roles in movies, she could not make ends meet as she was almost ejected from her apartment until Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu came to her rescue.

Iya Awero was presented with the key to a new three bedroom apartment in the 360 units Lagoshoms Phase 2 scheme completed by the Governor in Igbogbo, Ikorodu on Wednesday.

In her active days, Iya Awero took the Yoruba movie industry by storm.

She features majorly in the Yoruba-language cinema of Nollywood, although she features in English-language productions as well. Since the start of her career with the Ojo Ladipo Theatre Group, Iya Awero has starred in multiple films.

In one of the movies, Ògìdán, she starred along actors like Hanks Anuku, Lilian Bach, Lanre Balogun, Clarion Chukwura-Abiola, Ernest Asuzu, Jide Kosoko, among others.

Fears for her wellbeing in 2020 led another actress, Foluke Daramola sharing photos of herself with Iya Awero during a visit to the veteran thespian’s home.

Some of the movies she took part are:

Ìlù Gángan

Iró Gunfun

Adelebo

Aje Metta

Baba Lukudi

Iyawo Tunde

Igba Ewa

Ìkúnlè Kèsán

Ìrírí Mi

Mama Lanre

Oníbárà

Àtànpàkò òtún

Ejide

Okun Emi

Dokita Alabere

Fadùn Sáyémi

Ire Aye Mi

Eto Ikoko

Idajo Mi Tide

Ishola Oba-orin

Ogo-Nla

Sade Blade

Ògìdán

Ògo Idílé

Okun Ife

Orí

Jawonbe

Ogbologbo

Ojabo Kofo

Pakúté Olórun

Boya Lemo

Back to Africa

Owo Blow: The Genesis

Aso Ásiri

Family on Fire

Omo Elemosho

Ayitale