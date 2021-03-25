Iya Awero, septuagenarian who shaped Nollywood industry

By Kazeem Ugbodaga
The name Iya Awero rings a bell in the Nigerian Nollywood industry, especially in the Yoruba genre, having taken part in scores of movies.
Her real name, Lanre Adesina Hassan, was born on October 3, 1950.
During her time, the Nollywood industry was not as prosperous as we have it today, but then, the movies had good plots.
Despite playing several roles in movies, she could not make ends meet as she was almost ejected from her apartment until Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu came to her rescue.
Iya Awero was presented with the key to a new three bedroom apartment in the 360 units Lagoshoms Phase 2 scheme completed by the Governor in Igbogbo, Ikorodu on Wednesday.
In her active days, Iya Awero took the Yoruba movie industry by storm.
She features majorly in the Yoruba-language cinema of Nollywood, although she features in English-language productions as well. Since the start of her career with the Ojo Ladipo Theatre Group, Iya Awero has starred in multiple films.
In one of the movies, Ògìdán, she starred along actors like Hanks Anuku, Lilian Bach, Lanre Balogun, Clarion Chukwura-Abiola, Ernest Asuzu, Jide Kosoko, among others.
Fears for her wellbeing in 2020 led another actress, Foluke Daramola sharing photos of herself with Iya Awero during a visit to the veteran thespian’s home.
Some of the movies she took part are:
- Ìlù Gángan
- Iró Gunfun
- Adelebo
- Aje Metta
- Baba Lukudi
- Iyawo Tunde
- Igba Ewa
- Ìkúnlè Kèsán
- Ìrírí Mi
- Mama Lanre
- Oníbárà
- Àtànpàkò òtún
- Ejide
- Okun Emi
- Dokita Alabere
- Fadùn Sáyémi
- Ire Aye Mi
- Eto Ikoko
- Idajo Mi Tide
- Ishola Oba-orin
- Ogo-Nla
- Sade Blade
- Ògìdán
- Ògo Idílé
- Okun Ife
- Orí
- Jawonbe
- Ogbologbo
- Ojabo Kofo
- Pakúté Olórun
- Boya Lemo
- Back to Africa
- Owo Blow: The Genesis
- Aso Ásiri
- Family on Fire
- Omo Elemosho
- Ayitale