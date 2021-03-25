Hollywood actor Johnny Depp loses appeal over wife assault verdict

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has lost his bid to appeal a London High court verdict agreeing with The Sun newspaper that he serially beat his wife Amber Heard.

The actor asked the Court of Appeal to grant permission for him to challenge the ruling.

His aim was to overturn the ruling and have a retrial ordered.

But today, the Mail Online reported that the court refused permission for Depp to appeal against the High Court ruling.

Lord Justice Underhill who announced the ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, said: ‘We refuse Mr Depp’s application to admit further evidence in support of his proposed appeal.

” And we conclude that the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard.

‘We accordingly refuse permission to appeal.’

Following a three-week trial in July last year, Mr Justice Nicol dismissed the Hollywood star’s libel claim against the publisher of The Sun, finding that an April 2018 column calling Mr Depp a ‘wife beater’ was ‘substantially true’.

The judge ruled Mr Depp, 57, assaulted Ms Heard, 34, on a dozen occasions and put her in ‘fear for her life’ three times.