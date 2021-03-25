Governor Abiodun receives ex-speaker Bankole in office

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Thursday received the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, in his office.

The duo went straight to a closed-door meeting which lasted two hours shortly after Bankole arrived at the Oke-Mosan secretariat, Abeokuta, the capital

The former speaker who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress last week alongside the former Governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, had met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

The details of the meeting were not disclosed, but the governor also disclosed on his social media that he had good time to discuss with the former lawmaker.

“Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole and I had good time to discuss, when the former Speaker of the House of Representatives visited my office today.

“Rt. Hon. Bankole recently became a member of our great party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. #BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA,” he tweeted.

