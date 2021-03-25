Gbajabiamila: Police bad eggs must be weeded out

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has urged the police authorities to weed out the bad eggs in their midst.

The speaker said this while declaring open a public hearing on a bill to repeal and re-enact the Police Service Commission bill.

The bill also seeks to establish the National Institute of Police Studies.

Gbajabiamila acknowledged that Nigerian police officers have distinguished themselves globally but are not trusted at home.

He noted that drastic efforts must be made to weed out the few bad eggs in the police force.

The speaker challenged police authorities to weed out the bad eggs and build a force that will be the envy of all Nigerians.

“A good number of our police officers are gentlemen and are professionals.

“But we have a few rotten eggs among them and as the saying goes, one rotten egg can spoil the basket”.

The Speaker said one of the cardinal objectives of the 9th Assembly is the reform of the Force.

He said Nigerians deserve to have a police force they can trust to deliver on their assigned duties.

He added: “We will do all within our legislative powers to ensure that we have a police force that is trusted by Nigerians”.