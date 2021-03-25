FreeTundeAbass: Lagos CP redeploys CSP Francis Ani, others

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered for immediate redeployment of CSP Francis Ani, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division of the Lagos State Police Command and some of his boys for the harassment and illegal detention of Tunde Abass and one Kabir Mohammed at Onipanu on Friday, 19th March 2021.

Tunde Abass was alleged by the police at Onipanu Division for recording the harassment and forceful arrest of Kabir Mohammed at Onipanu Area of the State on Friday 19th March 2021 at about 5 pm after Tundes intervention in the case which did not go well with the policemen.

The police boss took the decision on Wednesday, 24th March 2021, after he perused the report of the investigation into the incident that had gone viral on the gross violation of Tundes human rights by the DPO and his boys.

The Commissioner of Police has therefore condemned such act of unprofessionalism and excessive use of power to send a signal to the whole world that the command will not, for whatever reason, condone such act; and to serve as a deterrent to other policemen who are fond of harassing, extorting and engaging in acts of lawlessness, unprofessionalism and gross violation of people’s human rights in the state.

CP Hakeem Odumosu has also ordered that the concerned policemen in the unprofessional act be tried orderly room in order to award punishments accordingly, while the DPO be redeployed to the State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.