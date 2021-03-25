Financial autonomy for State Legislatures will aid good governance – PASAN

The national leadership of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) says the agitations for the implementation of financial autonomy for the State Legislatures and judiciary would sustain democratic practice, through symbiotic relationship and unhindered independence of the operations of the three arms of government.

The National President of (PASAN) Comrade Muhammed Usman, represented by the South West Zonal Vice President , Barr. Adu-Peters Oluwasegun, disclosed this during a solidarity visit to the State on the ongoing strike by workers of the State Houses of Assembly in compliance with the directive of the national leadership of the association concerning the non-implementation of the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stressed that the industrial action was being carried out in the best interest of the nation’s democracy and not for pecuniary interest, explaining that the holistic implementation would bring about a more vibrant legislative arm across the States, as it would boost their operations and activities towards ensuring that the people feel the impact of democracy.

Reiterating that the strike action by the PASAN members nationwide remained indefinite, the Zonal Vice President expressed optimistic that the upcoming meeting of the Conference of Speakers was capable of engaging necessary stakeholders including the Nigerian Governors’ Forum towards addressing the grey areas in the implementation of the financial autonomy for State Legislatures.

On the benefits of the implementation, he noted that both the judiciary and legislative arms of government at the State level would witness a new dawn through financial enablement to further strengthen democratic practice.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, PASAN, State Chapter, Comrade James Obanla lauded the workers for their commitment and compliance with the industrial action.