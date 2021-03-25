Buhari’s son Yusuf set to marry Kano princess

Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Zahra Bayero, the daughter of Emir of Bichi in Kano State Nasir Bayero, are set to tie the knot.

DAILY NIGERIAN, who broke the news, reported that the wedding ceremony will take place “in the next two to three months”.

“Preparations are on top gear for the grand event. As the tradition provides, the parents of the groom have met with the parents of the bride to express Yusuf’s interest in marrying Zahra,” Daily Nigerian reported.

It was also reported that the event would have taken place earlier but for the absence of the groom’s mother, Aisha Buhari, who recently returned from a six-month medical trip in Dubai.

“Now that his mother returned a few weeks to Ramadan [Muslim holy month], it is clear the wedding will take place after Sallah holidays.” a source said.

Zahra is currently a bachelor’s student in the United Kingdom, studying architecture, while Yusuf is a 2016 graduate of the University of Surrey, Guildford, United Kingdom.