Buhari renews tenure of BPE’s DG, Alex Okoh

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Alex Okoh will stay on as the Director General of Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, for another four years as a result of renewal of his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced the renewal of appointment of Okoh in a statement.

The renewal will take effect from 10th April 2021.

The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms, especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country

BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Akande said in the statement that the BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities under Okoh in the last four years.

He added that the renewal of appointment of Okoh by the President is accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.