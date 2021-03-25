45-year-old Mushiratu arraigned for fraud, breach of peace

The Police, on Thursday, arraigned a 45-year-old woman, Mushiratu Funseyin at the Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, for alleged fraud and breach of peace.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and breach of public peace.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Ukot Ikem told the court that the defendant swindled a customer of 23,182 litres of petrol valued at N2.5 million.

Ikem said that the defendant committed the offence on March 9, 2020, at about 2.00 p.m. at Comprehensive High School, Ajara in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

The prosecutor explained that the defendant fraudulently collected 23,182 litres of petrol valued at N2.5 million from one Moses Ayegbede under the pretext that he would pay for the product but she failed to do.

“The defendant also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace by putting pepper on the complainant’s face,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences, according to him, contravened sections 314 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until April 19 for mention.