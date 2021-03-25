426 Kaduna athletes, officials to be tested for COVID-19



By Stella Kabruk/Kaduna

Kaduna State Ministry of Sports Development said it will begin COVID-19 test for the 426 athletes and officials representing the state at the National Sports Festival in Edo.

The State Director of Sports, Ibrahim Yakubu said this in Kaduna.

He said that COVID-19 test is one of the requirements for participating in the festival.

“We want to ensure that we follow all the processes before participating in the competition including COVID-19 protocol.”

He said the testing would be held in the ministry’s premises.

“We will begin with secretaries of associations, coaches, athletes and other contingents,” he said.

The athletes are expected to participate in 25 sporting events at the festival scheduled to begin on 3 April.

A contingent of 426 athletes and officials will represent the state during the festival.