2023 presidency: Tinubu to get Letter of Endorsement

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A political pressure group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Grassroots Volunteers (BAT-GV) has concluded plans to present a Letter of Endorsement to the former state governor as a way of urging him to run for the presidency in 2023.

The presentation of the letter to Tinubu at his residence in Bourdillon will be the high point of a novel walk organized by the group in commemoration of the 69th birthday of the former Lagos State governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the birthday of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart comes up on March 29.

In a statement on Thursday in Lagos, Mr Dozie Nwankodu, BAT-GV National Coordinator, said that the event became necessary in appreciation of Tinubu’s leadership style and achievements in his state and the country.

Nwankodu said that the event, holding on March 27, is tagged: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu Novelty Walk for Good Governance and National Development.”

Nwankodu said that the Novelty Walk would bring members of the group from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said that the group would converge at Lagos State and walk to Tinubu’s residence.

According to him, the group is standing by Tinubu to run for the country’s Presidency, which is why they are holding such an event to honour his birthday.

Nwankodu said that Tinubu exemplifies maximum ideas and achievements that have contributed to the overall good governance and development of Nigeria.

“Therefore, it’s payback time for him by Nigerians with the Office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Novelty Walk for Good Governance and National Development is novel because Tinubu is novel by all standards – ideas and achievements.

“And nobody in Nigeria has such a Walk being held for by any group. That shows the pedigree of Tinubu, and why we are standing by him to run for our dear country’s presidency come 2023.

“We would joyfully march to Bourdillon, with solidarity songs and praises for our leader, and Nigeria’s next President.

“The high point of the event would be the presentation of Letter of Endorsement, urging him to run for the presidency, come 2023,” Nwankodu said.

He, however, said that the group had to select some of its members to attend the programme in line with the COVID-19 protocol on social distancing.

“Asiwaju is not a leader that breaks the law. So, as his supporters, we must also imbibe his leadership traits,” he said.

Also, the Deputy National Coordinator of the group, Adaramola Richard, called on well-meaning Nigerians to rally around a well-meaning personality like Tinubu.

Richard said this would enable the consolidation of the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the APC.

He said the group is ready to purchase the Expression of Interest Form for Tinubu, anytime APC throws the gate open for interested aspirants to purchase Presidential Forms.