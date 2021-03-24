Wike awards N27.6bn contract for roads construction

By Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers State Executive Council led by Governor Nyesom Wike has approved the construction of the Trans-Kalabari and Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono road projects at the cost of N27.6 billion.

The two major road projects are expected to be completed within the next fourteen months.

The decision was arrived at the council meeting presided over by Wike.

Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, while briefing newsmen after the meeting said the Trans-Kalabari road wouldbe 13.599km long and would be executed by Lukrick construction company.

He explained that the road would connect several communities among them Krakama, Omekwe-ama, Angula-ama, Mina-ama and some other communities in the Kalabari area of the State.

“The project will cost N13.6 billion and will have 14 months duration, financed by irrevocable standing payment order drawn against the State Internal Revenue, meaning that every month the contractor will be paid N1 billon and there will be no delays.

“This will guarantee the project is not stalled and completed within the time frame stipulated and agreed with the State government. This I believe will be useful to the people in the area and ease their transport,” he said.

Tasie-Amadi also disclosed that the Council approved the construction of the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Phase 2 road project which starts from Bori to Kono.

“It is a 17km road and the cost of the project is N14 billion. Construction time is 14 months. Payment will also be secured by an irrevocable payment standing order of N1 billion monthly drawn against the State Internal Revenue,” he added.

The Commissioner said the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono contract will be executed by the same the company that executed the Phase 1 of the road , Chinese Civil and Engineering Construction Corporation,CCECC.

He stated that the reason why the cost of the Trans-Kalabari road which is 13km long and 9.3 meters wide is almost the same as that of Bori- Kono 17.1km and 24 meters wide road with street light, is because the terrains are different.

“You see the cost of building in the riverine area is nothing less than twice the cost of building on solid soil. So the Government is going through huge trouble to see that these roads are built. People will wonder why the cost are like that, the terrain determines the cost. So, it (Trans-Kalabari road ) is far more expensive to build.”

The Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said the award of the Trans-Kalabari road by the Governor Wike’s administration is historic.

He explained previous government had awarded the Trans-Kalabari road to indigenes of the area who later abandoned the project for inexplicable reasons.

Wike has been engaged in massive infrastructure renewal in Rivers State.