Video: Fans excited as Bella Shmurda links up with Wizkid in studio

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afropop star, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda and Grammy winner singer, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid might be cooking new music after the duo were spotted in the studio together.

Music fans are excited about the latest video that surfaced on the internet, which P.M News gathered was taken in Ghana.

The ‘CashApp’ singer shared a screen grab of himself and Wizkid sitting on a couch with the words “e don spoil, trust.”

Wizkid also shared a video clip of Bella singing joyfully on his Instastories.

In an interview with P.M News, Bella Shmurda revealed that he gets calls from big artistes since he broke into the limelight with Vision 2020 remix with Olamide Badoo.