Uganda arrests American Guy Smith for subversion

Ugandan police have arrested an American, Guy Smith for engaging in subversive activities that compromise the country’s national security.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga announced the arrest Monday night.

Enanga said crime intelligence officers from the capital, Kampala apprehended Guy Smith who was in Fort Portal city in the western district of Kabarole on Sunday.

The police statement did not give the details on the subversive activities the American citizen was involved in.

“He remains in custody at SID (Special Investigations Division), Kireka, as inquiries continue,” Enanga said.

Ugandan security agencies in 2019 deported two foreigners, a French and Rwandese for allegedly engaging in activities compromising the country’s national security.