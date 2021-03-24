U.S. committed reckless rights abuses in Trump era: Report

Agency Report

The United States under Donald Trump recklessly trampled on international rules amid COVID-19, becoming the biggest troublemaker to global security and stability.

A report on Human Rights Violations in the U.S. in 2020, which was released on Wednesday said.

The U.S. withdrew from the World Health Organisation in July 2020 in spite of the opposition of the international community, said the report issued by the State Council Information Office.

Noting that the U.S. should bear the greatest share of emission reduction based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, the report said that the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement was politically short-sighted, unscientific, and morally irresponsible.

By imposing sanctions against International Criminal Court staff and bullying other countries, the U.S. escaped from international probes into possible war crimes in other countries and police violence to its citizens.

The unilateral sanctions imposed by the U.S. government on countries including Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria, made it difficult for the countries to obtain needed anti-pandemic medical supplies in a timely manner.

Asylum seekers were treated cruelly in the U.S., noting that a huge number of migrant children were stranded in custody for the long haul and dozens of women claimed that they were subjected to unnecessary gynecological surgeries without their consent, including uterus removal in some cases.

The report also said the U.S. government had expelled at least 8,800 unaccompanied immigrant children in spite of serious protection risks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The then U.S. President’s pardon of Blackwater contractors convicted of war crimes in Iraq violated U.S. obligations under international law and had the effect of emboldening others to commit such crimes in the future.

Source: Xinhua/NAN