Tinubu doles out N50 million to Katsina Market fire victims

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday doled out N50,000 million to victims of the Katsina Central Market fire.

Tinubu had visited the market to condole with the traders who lost properties worth billions of naira.

He was at the market with the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.

Tinubu urged that normal market activities should continue at the market despite the tragedy.

According to Tinubu, the reason for the visit was to commiserate with the traders who lost properties as well as Governor Masari.

The former governor called for unity among Nigerians, saying that Nigerians must be their brother’s keeper.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday said his government would work with Katsina and Zamfara to assist traders affected by fire.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media, said Buhari’s message was delivered to the governors of the two states by a Federal Government delegation.

The delegation was led by Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice.

The delegation visited Katsina and Gusau, the capitals of the two states.

Buhari expressed concern at the destruction of billions of Naira worth of goods and property in the inferno. He noted that the unfortunate fire incidents came at a time when the effects of COVID 19 on economies around the world had taken a toll on virtually all businesses. He also acknowledged that many of the traders had stocked wares in anticipation of the boom in sales in the period of the upcoming Ramadan and the Sallah festival that follows.