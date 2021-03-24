Stop including Niger Delta in your maps, UNDEDSS warns secessionist agitators

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

A group, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, has warned secessionist agitators against inclusion of territories of the six states of Niger Delta in the map of the new territories to be created out of Nigeria.

Comrade Tony Uranta, executive secretary, UNDEDSS, said in a statement that this was the outcome of the meeting of members of the group on Wednesday evening.

According to him, Niger Delta should be allowed to decide whether to continue to be part of Nigeria or to opt out at the appropriate time.

Uranta said, “In pursuant of the Niger Delta’s position during last night’s raucous nationwide virtual meeting of emancipation groups and other relevant delegates, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, hereby declares that:

“No one individual or group can claim to be speaking for the six states that comprise the South-South Zone of Nigeria, and in any way or manner compel the region to be part of Biafra, or Oodua, or any other grouping outside of Nigeria.

“Only PANDEF, led by Ambassador E. K. Clark, can call for an extraordinary meeting at which such a weighty decision can be taken, if at all.

“We reiterate: Going forward, any maps that deem to drag Niger Delta waters and lands into anything other than Nigeria, shall be deemed to be intentionally actioned against the Niger Delta until an extraordinary meeting of PANDEF declares otherwise.

“When necessary, the Niger Delta will be free to decide if it wants to continue to be a part of Nigeria or not; and, the whole world will then know of its decision either way.”

