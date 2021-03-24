Sanwo-Olu launches LagosHoms in Ikorodu (Photos)

Nimot Sulaimon
Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the commissioning of LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2B Housing Scheme in Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Ikorodu, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday launched the LagosHoms Igbogbo 2B housing scheme in Ikorodu.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Eweye of Isiwu, Oba Olukayode Raji, Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai; Ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye.

Others include; a member, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Olujimi Benson and member, Lagos House of Assembly, Ikorodu II constituency, Hon. Nurudeen Saka-Solaja.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing Obas, chieftains, residents and stakeholders at the commissioning of LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2B Housing Scheme in Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Ikorodu, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Newly commissioned LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2B Housing Scheme in Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Ikorodu by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Front view: Newly commissioned LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2B Housing Scheme in Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Ikorodu by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Newly commissioned LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2B Housing Scheme in Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Ikorodu, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Inset (l-r): Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye; member, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Olujimi Benson and member, Lagos House of Assembly, Ikorodu II constituency, Hon. Nurudeen Saka-Solaja during the commissioning.
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle), his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat (left) and the Eweye of Isiwu, Oba Olukayode Raji (right) during the commissioning of LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2B Housing Scheme in Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Ikorodu, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
L-R: Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye; member, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Olujimi Benson and member, Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Nurudeen Saka-Solaja, Ikorodu II constituency, during the commissioning of LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2B Housing Scheme in Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Ikorodu, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

