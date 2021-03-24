Sanwo-Olu launches LagosHoms in Ikorodu (Photos)

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday launched the LagosHoms Igbogbo 2B housing scheme in Ikorodu.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Eweye of Isiwu, Oba Olukayode Raji, Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai; Ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye.

Others include; a member, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Olujimi Benson and member, Lagos House of Assembly, Ikorodu II constituency, Hon. Nurudeen Saka-Solaja.

See more photos below