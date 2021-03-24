Home Nigeria News Photo News Photos: Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

Photos: Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

By
Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
-
President Buhari presides over a virtual Federal Executive
Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. 24th March 2021. Photos;
Tolani Alli

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, 24th March 2021, presided over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja.

See photos below.

President Buhari presides over a virtual Federal Executive
Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. 24th March 2021. Photos;
Tolani Alli

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Boss Mustapha, COS Prof
Gambari and Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in attendance as President Buhari
presides over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting
at the State
House, Abuja. 24th March, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Boss Mustapha, COS Prof
Gambari and NSA Babagan Monguno in attendance as President Buhari
presides over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State
House, Abuja. 24th March 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli

