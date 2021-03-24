Nigeria NewsPhoto News Photos: Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting By Olufunmilola Olukomaiya - March 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp President Buhari presides over a virtual Federal ExecutiveCouncil Meeting at the State House, Abuja. 24th March 2021. Photos;Tolani Alli President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, 24th March 2021, presided over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. See photos below. President Buhari presides over a virtual Federal ExecutiveCouncil Meeting at the State House, Abuja. 24th March 2021. Photos;Tolani Alli Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Boss Mustapha, COS ProfGambari and Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in attendance as President Buharipresides over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meetingat the StateHouse, Abuja. 24th March, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Boss Mustapha, COS ProfGambari and NSA Babagan Monguno in attendance as President Buharipresides over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting at the StateHouse, Abuja. 24th March 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli Share this post with your friends:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related