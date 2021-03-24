PDP says APC hallucinating about retaining power till 2051

Agency Report

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was merely bragging and hallucinating over its dream to retain power for 32 or 36 years.

The party also dismissed as hoax APC’s claim of registering 36 million Nigerians as members.

On the contrary, the PDP said the APC is already fizzling out and will be ousted in 2023.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman said the APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni made such a garrulous statement in the belief his party’s intimidation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary and security agencies as well as deployment of thugs from neighbouring countries, will help them to subvert the will of Nigerians in future elections.

“In Buni’s whims and thoughtlessness, Nigerians should make themselves ready for another 26 years of anguish, pains, hunger and starvation, insecurity and limitless suffering. This is the height of recklessness, insensitivity and affront to the sensibilities of Nigerians,” the party said.

The PDP urged the APC to end its pipe dreams and arrogance and wake up to the reality that its tenure in office as well as its life as a political party will meet an inevitable end in 2023.

“Governor Buni and his co-travellers in the illegal APC National Caretaker Committee must note that Nigeria is not their personal estate or the vassal of any group of power mongers.

“The APC ought to know that Nigerians have never been and will never be suppressed or conquered by any political interest. In fact, Nigerians are now, more than ever before, ready, willing and prepared to resists the APC in its plots to use manipulations to perpetuate itself in power.

“It is incontrovertible that if our nation goes into a midterm election, the APC will not get up to 20 percent of the votes cast. They should therefore stop addressing Nigerians like a conquered people with no voice, will and aspirations,” the party said.

The PDP said Nigerians are already set to give APC a death blow at the polls in 2023.

Ologbondiyan said Nigerians have reached a definite conclusion that there is no way the nation can survive if the APC is allowed to remain in power beyond 2023.