Ogun to host 10th International Trade Fair in April 2nd

Ogun State government is set to host the 10th international trade fair beginning from Friday, the 2nd of April to Monday the 12th of April, 2021 at the MKO Trade Fair Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The international trade fair Organised by the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), with the theme: ‘Transforming Agriculture and Commerce In a Highly Competitive Global Market’, is set to begin from the hour of 9am in the morning to 6pm in the evening daily.

The former president of Commerce and industry and the Iyalode of Egbaland,Chief Mrs Alaba Lawson, in her own remark noted that for development to happen, there is need for public-private partnership.

However, cooperate Organizations such as, Dangote Group, Obasanjo Holdings Limited, Erisco Group, Africa Fertilizer limited among others have enlisted their commitment to participate in the fair.

She therefore appeals to the state government to immediately remove all dumped OGSG environmental trucks at the venue so as to give the venue a befitting look during the fair.

Speaking at the press conference to herald the trade fair, the President, OGUNCCIMA, Alhaji Wasiu Olaleye hinted that the theme of this year’s Gateway International Trade fair was chosen with purpose, considering the current global economic situation which is highly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.

He also noted that the covid-19 pandemic was the reason for the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

“Dearth in food supply, closure of the Nation’s land border and restrictions placed on Movement of goods between Nigeria and other ECOWAS countries were major challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic”, he emphasized

He stated further that 2021 trade fair will be a platform to ventilate innovations and ideas in Agriculture output and commercially viable goods and services.

He, therefore, commended the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his support in ensuring a conducive environment by reconstructing the perimeter fence around the venue of the trade fair, which was demolished to pave way for the construction of railway lines by the Federal Government.

He further assure that OGUNCCIMA is working round the clock to ensure a successful trade fair by working with other relevant government agencies, adding that adequate security for all and the enforcement of all COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed during the Trade Fair.

The Hon. Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, in her remark, attributes technology and e-commerce as the order of the day.

She further added, “this year’s Trade Fair is to challenge our businesses to do more and also to benefit from the recently activated “African Continental Free Trade Area” (AFCFTA) for offtake agreement from various other African countries, thereby increasing their market share and target market.

“Processing and adding value to our agricultural products will give more value to our agricultural exports as the 10th trade fair is been hosted.”