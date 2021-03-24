Nollywood actress Iya Awero gets apartment gift from Sanwo-Olu [Video]

By Grace Alegba and Florence Onuegbu/Ikorodu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State today gifted popular Nollywood actress Iya Awero a three-bedroom apartment at the newly commissioned Prince Abiodun Ogunleye estate in Ikorodu.

Sanwo-Olu announced the gift saying he learnt the actress had an accommodation problem.

Iya-Awero, full name Mrs Lanre Hassan-Adeshina, thanked Sanwo-oLu profusely for the gesture.

She said she was grateful that the governor has saved her from homelessness.

Sanwo-Olu also announced a three bedroom apartment gift to the 2020 best teacher and the best school principal of the year in the state.

The governor spoke on the need to celebrate heroes who are impacting society positively while they were alive.

“We don’t need to celebrate them when they are dead; we can celebrate them when they are alive,’’ he said.

It was also at the inauguration, that Sanwo-OLu announced the christening of the Igbogbo ‘2B’ Housing Scheme as Prince Abiodun Ogunleye estate.

Ogunleye, a former commissioner in the state, was briefly deputy governor of the state in 2007, replacing Pedro, who was then impeached.

Ogunleye was present at the inauguration of the housing estate.

The estate is the seventh housing scheme inaugurated since Sanwo-Olu assumed office in 2019.

He said that his administration adopted global housing policies desirous of improving the socio-economic wellbeing of residents.

According to him, the Igbogbo 2B estate compromised of 360 units.

The project, he said, was conceived by his government in fulfilment of a promise to bridge the shelter gap in the state.

“At the commissioning of Alhaji Lateef Jakande Estate, Igando in 2019, I promised that all ongoing housing projects in various parts of the state would be delivered on schedule.

“I am happy to inform you that since then, we have delivered affordable and decent shelter to many families by commissioning six housing projects.

“The completion and commissioning of this estate, comprising 360 units, is a promise kept.

“This sends a strong message about our determination to truly make Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

“We will continue to bridge the housing deficit by providing decent and affordable houses to our people,’’ Sanwo-Olu pledged.

The General Manager, Lagos Mortgage Board (LMB), Mr Bayowa Foresythe remarked that Lagos needed 400,000 houses to bridge the shelter gap, making reference to 2018 World Bank statistics.

“In Lagos, LMB has provided 4,096 affordable housing units, either through a mortgage or Rent-To-Own schemes to over 20,480 people in the past six years of its existence.

“Knowing that one person getting a home translates to an average of five people in a home,’’ he said.