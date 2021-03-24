Nigerian court jails Chinese Arvin Wu over stolen rail track sleepers

By Zainab Oyekan

A court sitting in North central Nigeria has sentenced Chinese man, Arvin Wu, to three months imprisonment over theft of rail track sleepers.

The stolen railway sleepers belonged to the Nigerian Railway Corporation in Nigeria.

The 34-year-old Chinese businessman was jailed by the Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, Central Nigeria on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to allegation of receiving stolen goods.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, pronounced the sentence on Wu.

However, the Magistrates gave him an option of N50,000 fine in lieu of the sentence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wu was arrested by operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Dec. 27, 2020 with the stolen railway sleepers.

The NSCDC said that the stolen property were recovered from Wu.

The offence, the NSCDC said, contravenes the provisions of Section 302 of Plateau Penal Code Law and also Section 3(1) (e) (i ) (f) of the NSCDC (NAN)