Musa Ahammadu docked for assaulting police officers

A 19-year-old motorcycle rider, “Okada”, Musa Ahammadu, on Wednesday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting police officers on duty.

The police charged Ahammadu with three counts of conspiracy, assault and malicious damage.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.19 at 9.30 p.m. on the Durusimi Etti Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

He said that the defendant and others, at large, obstructed and assaulted a team of police officers led by Insp Michael Oakpogbea from Maroko police station.

Ishola said the police officers who were discharging their duties of prohibiting motorcycles below 200cc from plying the Lekki Phase I road as stated by the Lagos law, were attacked by motorcyclists.

The prosecution also said that the defendant damaged the windscreen of a minibus.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 117, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case until April 28 for hearing.